RLD Chief Ajit Singh Passes Away: Chiranjeevi Mourns Death Of 'great Leader Of Farmers'

RLD chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurugram hospital on May 6 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. A prominent leader from Western Uttar Pradesh, he was the son of ex-Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Several prominent dignitaries poured in their tributes while recalling his work done for the betterment of the country and society. Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter and condoled the death of the ‘esteemed former central ministerial colleague.’

Chiranjeevi Konidela consoles Ajit Singh's demise

Chiranjeevi hailed the ‘great leader of farmers’ who served as the Aviation Minister and President of RLD. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.#AjitSingh, my esteemed former central ministerial colleague, the great leader of farmers, someone who brought sweeping reforms while serving as Aviation Minister & President of RLD. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

He served as a 6-time MP from the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency and was a part of Cabinets headed by PV Narasimha Rao, VP Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he lost to BJP's Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Sanjeev Balyan (Muzaffarnagar). In a statement, Singh's family revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 20. Moreover, it appealed to all those who wish to pay their respects to stay at home as far as possible owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the kin, observing safety protocols will be the best way to honour the former Baghpat MP.

Ajit Singh’s political career

Considered one of the tallest farmer leaders in the country, Ajit Singh was born on February 12, 1939. Having studied at the Lucknow University, IIT Kharagpur, and Illinois Institute of Technology, he worked as a software engineer in the US for 17 years. He first entered Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member in 1986 and led his own faction of Lok Dal (Ajit) in 1987. Elected as the Secretary-General of Janata Dal in 1989, he won the Baghpat seat in the Lok Sabha polls held the same year. Subsequently, he was the Industry Minister in the National Front government from December 1989 to November 1990.

