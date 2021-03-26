'Roadside Rowdy' Cast: Know About Actors And Their Characters In This 2016 Film

Sasi’s 2016 release, Roadside Rowdy is a Hindi dubbed Tamil action-thriller drama that is bankrolled by Fatima Vijay Antony. The cast of Roadside Rowdy includes Vijay Antony, Satna Titus, Bagavathi Perumal and Dheepa Ramanujam in pivotal roles. Vijay also composed the music for the film. The film was dubbed in several languages such as Baby in Odia, Bhikari in Marathi, Amma I Love You in Kannada and the original one is named Pichaikkaaran.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of a billionaire businessman who leads a 48-day long secret life as a beggar as part of his religious offering in order to save his dying mother. The film was a surprise hit and was highly praised for its portrayal of the other side of human life through Roadside Rowdy characters.

A look at Roadside Rowdy cast

Vijay Antony

Vijay can be seen playing the lead, Arul Selvakumar, the rich businessman based out of Palladam. In the film, Arul returns from abroad and takes charge of all the businesses that were run by his dying mother. Vijay, who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry, is known for films such as Naan, Salim, Saithan, Yaman, Kolaigaran and many more. He is also the first Indian citizen to win the 2009 Cannes Golden Lion for his song, Naaka Mukka in the Best Music category. He will next be seen in Agni Siragugal, Thamezharasan, and Pichaikkaran’s sequel.

Satna Titus

Satna plays the role of Arul’s wife, Magizhini. Arul meets Magizhini when he goes to a temple for begging. He falls in love with her witnessing her charitable personality. Satna made her debut with Guru Sukran. She has appeared in popular films such as Yeidhavan, Needi Naadi Oke Katha. In 2017, the actor finished her pre-existing acting commitments and took a sabbatical.

Bagavathi Perumal

Bagavathi can be seen playing Arul’s personnel secretary, Rajesh. Alongside being his secretary, Rajesh is also seen as Arul’s close friend. He supports Arul and manages his business in his absence. Bagavathi has appeared in several films such as Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Our Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, Naalu Policeum Nalla Irundha Oorum and many more. He was last seen in 2019’s Adithya Varma as a lawyer.

Dheepa Ramanujam

Dheepa can be seen playing Arul’s mother, Bhuvaneswari Selvakumar. In the film, she meets with an accident in her factory and falls into a coma. Arul tries his best to save his dying mother. Dheepa, alongside being an actor, is an entrepreneur as well. She has appeared in films such as Arunachalam, Uttama Villain, Pasanga 2, Rajini Murugan, and others. She was last seen in 2019’s Adithya Varma as Adithya’s mother.

Promo Image Source: A still from Roadside Rowdy