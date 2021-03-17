'Roberrt' Box Office Collection Day 1: Darshan Starrer Action Film Earns Well

Roberrt is among the first few Kannada language films to release in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions. Roberrt Kannada movie review by fans and critics have been positive and the film has been rocking at the Box Office. Here is more information about the film’s box office collection.

First day collection of Roberrt

According to a report in Filmibeat, Roberrt has collected a strong Rs 17.24 crore in the state of Karnataka on the first day of its release. The response that the action entertainer has received from the masses as been quite good and its box office collection continues to soar.

About the plot of Roberrt

The plot of the Roberrt revolves around Raghava, who lives in Lucknow with his son Arjun. Raghava is the head cook in a Brahmin catering unit and leads a peaceful life. He wants the best for his son and minds his own business. However, one day, some skeletons fall out of his closet. Raghava is then forced to take on his original avatar. The story then unfolds and people around him realise that he is not what they perceived him to be. As far as Roberrt ratings are concerned, the film has been rated 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb by over 1,500 users.

About Roberrt cast, crew and other details

The movie stars Darshan Thoogudeepa in the lead role. The cast of the film also includes Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat and Devaraj in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Tharun Sudhir and the film released on March 11, 2021. The movie is produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda and the music is composed by Arjun Janya and V. Harikrishna.

A look at Darshan Thoogudeepa's popular films

Darshan Thoogudeepa has had an illustrious career in the entertainment industry. He is one of the popular actors in the Kannada film industry and has done numerous roles as a lead actor. Darshan gained fame with his role of Daasa, an innocent youth-turned-underworld don in the movie Majestic, helmed by P. N. Satya. He has also received a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna. Some of his other movies include Namma Preethiya Ramu, Kariya, Kalasipalya, Saarathi, Gaja, Yajamana, Bulbul, and Anatharu.