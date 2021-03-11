'Roberrt' Kannada Movie's Cast - List Of Actors And Their Filmography

Roberrt is a Kannada language action thriller movie directed by Tharun Sudhir. The cast of Roberrt includes Darshan, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj and P. Ravi Shankar. The movie was initially slated for release in April 2020 but the release date was postponed to 11 March 2021 due to the pandemic. Get more details about Roberrt Kannada movie's cast here.

Roberrt movie's cast

1. Darshan Thoogudeepa

Darshan Thoogudeepa is one of the leading actors in the Kannada film industry. Darshan rose to prominence with his role of Daasa, an innocent youth-turned-underworld don in the movie Majestic, directed by P. N. Satya. For his role in the movie Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna, Darshan received a Filmfare award for best actors. Some of his other movies include Namma Preethiya Ramu, Kariya, Kalasipalya, Saarathi, Gaja, Yajamana, Bulbul, and Anatharu.

2. Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu has featured in over 120 movies in his career of 31 years. In the entire span of his career, the actor has received several accolades for his acting. Babu marked his debut in the Telugu movie industry with the movie Simha Swapnam. His role as Basi Reddy in the movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) was termed as one of the finest performances of his career. Some of Jagapathi Babu's movies include Gaayam, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Subhalagnam, Chilakkottudu, Nannaku Prematho, Pulimurugan and Rangasthalam.

3. Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan has acted in several Hindi, Bhojpuri and well as South Indian films. Kishan made his debut in South Indian films with the 2014 Telugu movie Race Gurram. His other movies include Luck, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Agent Vinod, Bullet Raja, Well Done Abba, Balidaan, Shivarjuna and Drona.

4. Asha Bhat

Asha Bhat is a model, actress and beauty pageant titleholder from Karnataka. Bhat became the first Indian to win the Miss Supranational pageant in 2014. She made her debut with the movie Junglee alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Asha Bhat will be making her Kannada debut with Roberrt.

5. Devaraj

Devaraj has appeared in over 200 films and is popularly known as "Dynamic Hero" in the Kannada film industry. He is the recipient of various accolades which he has received in his long career. Devaraj made his debut in the 1986 movie 27 Mavalli Circle. The actor has featured in various highly acclaimed movies such as Malaikottai, Villu, Yagnam and Sri.