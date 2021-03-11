Roberrt Review: Fans Impressed With Darshan; Say 'Dboss Is At His Career's Best'

Darshan's much-awaited movie Roberrt finally graced the screen today on Mahashivratri. The movie is one of the big-budget films to release during the Covid-19 era and is available in Telugu and Kannada languages. The movie is directed by Tharun Sudhir and bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under his banner Umapathy Films. The film Roberrt promises an action-packed flick that is sure to entertain the masses.

Roberrt Review

Plot:

Roberrt movie's cast includes Darshan, Vinod Prabhakar, Asha Bhat, Aishwarya Prasad and Sonal Monteiro in lead roles along with Jagapathi Babu, Chikkanna, Tejaswini Prakash, Jason DSouza, Ravi Kishan and many others are seen in supporting roles. According to the trailer of the film, Roberrt is an out and out action drama that shows the lead Darshan fighting with goons and bad guys which is indeed a crowd puller. The official synopsis of the movie has not been released yet.

Roberrt Movie's review by Netizens

The movie has been generating a lot of positive reviews by the audience on Twitter with the fans all hyped up to see Darshan in an out and out action film after a gap of one year. The audience is impressed with the actor's performance and is applauding the action sequences shot in the film. The audience is also loving the songs from the movie. The song Baby Dance Floor Ready has crossed more than 8 million views on Youtube in a week.

The audience had high expectations from the movie and going by the first reviews, they have not been disappointed. One Twitter user called the movie to be one of the best movies of Dasrhan's career. Let us see what the Twitterati had to say about the movie:

#Roberrt movie interval done!



Interval bang is super, DBoss in new avatar completely. ONE WORD GOOSEBUMPS



2nd half is crucial, movie is picking pace.



Await full review — Sahasa Simha (@roberrt_fan) March 11, 2021

#Roberrt is a Pakka blockbuster material and Darshan sir is just ðŸ”¥.. I can see some nonsense fake review by fake people who actually didn't watched the movie... Please stop the fight guys it's a kannada movie... Celebrate it..... — Hemsworthstarc (@HemsworthStarc) March 11, 2021

Bro #roberrt blockbuster #dboss carrer best movie...record breaking openings 2.07crore in bangalore city only thru bms....waiting for ur review — hope (@db50962387) March 11, 2021

#Roberrt Excellent movie ! Dboss is at his career best. He loooks classy. A treat for his fans â˜ºï¸

Review from Hardcore kiccha fan.#RoberrtStormMarch11 #Robert #RoberrtReview #RoberrtFDFS — Isila kannadada modala pada (@IsilaPada) March 11, 2021

#Roberrt Postive Talk All over

Superb First Half & Interval Bang@TharunSudhir DirectionâœŒï¸@dasadarshan Out Standing Performance & Screen presence

Ravana Scene Maatra Chindi ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»

Visual Treat â¤ Harikrishna Sir Bgm ðŸ‘Œ

Chikkanna comedy Highlight

Fans ge Antu Habba ðŸ¥ pic.twitter.com/aPpuf7HJ5j — Vickey Vikram (@vickey9036) March 11, 2021

Roberrt Kannada Movie's rating

IMDb has rated the movie 7.6 stars out of 10 denoting that the netizens are loving the movie and it is on the way to become a blockbuster hit.

More about the actor

Darshan Thoogudeepa made his debut in 2001 with the Kannada movie Majestic. He is the son of actor Srinivas Thoogudeepa and has played small roles in television serials and movies through the 90s' before he got his big break in Kannada cinema. Some of his notable works include Sangolli Rayana, Kariya, Saarathi and many more.

Darshan had 3 releases in 2019 and all of his three movies Yajamana, Kurukshetra and Odeya went on to become blockbuster hits. Yajamana marked to be the 51st movie of the actor's career and went on to become the actor's biggest box office opener film. According to Filmy Notes, Darshan is the second-largest superstar in South India to have the highest registered online fan base after megastar Rajnikanth.