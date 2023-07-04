Robo Shankar Makes Controversial Remark About Hansika Motwani: She Didn't Agree To...

The trailer for the film Partner was unveiled on Monday by its makers. The launch event, held in Chennai, was attended by the film's star cast. However, during the event, a comment made by Robo Shankar about Hansika Motwani gained significant attention online and resulted in backlash against the actor.

3 things you need to know

Partner is directed by Manoj Damodaran.

The film’s lead actors are Hansika Motwani and Aadhi Pinisetty.

It is scheduled to be released on July 28.

What was the remark made by Robo Shankar?

At the trailer launch event of the film Partner, Robo Shankar surprised everyone with his unexpected remarks about Hansika. During his speech, he mentioned a particular scene where he was supposed to touch Hansika's leg, but she objected to it.

Robo Shankar humorously commented, "Hansika Motwani is like a wax figure, resembling maida dough. There's a scene in the movie where I was supposed to touch Hansika's leg just below the knee. However, Hansika didn't agree to it. The director and I even pleaded, falling at her feet, requesting to at least touch her thumb, but she deemed it impossible. She stated that only the hero, Adi, should touch her and act, and nobody else. That's when I realized the distinction between a hero and a comedian, with the latter always meant to stay in the background."

It's important to note that Robo Shankar intended his comments to be humorous, but Hansika seemed visibly uncomfortable and engaged in a serious conversation with her co-star.

The journalist's reply to Robo Shankar

A journalist who was there at the occasion criticised Robo Shankar for this specific comment. He went on to say that it was improper and unprofessional pointing out that Hansika was the only woman there. The journalist requested that actors should exhibit more responsible behaviour and that they not be chosen for roles in future productions if they act like Robo Shankar.