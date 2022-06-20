'Rocketry': R Madhavan Poses As Young Nambi Narayanan In Film's New Poster; Take A Look

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While the film is currently over a week away from its theatrical release, the actor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie. Rocketry revolves around the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and aerospace engineer, who is credited for developing efficient liquid fuel engines.

Madhavan has not only stepped into the shoes of the former scientist but also donned the director's hat for the forthcoming film. As fans are eagerly waiting to watch the actor bring Narayanan's story to the forefront, the makers of the movie are keeping them entertained with regular updates. Madhavan recently dropped a new poster of the upcoming film featuring him as a young Nambi Narayanan.

Taking to his social media handles, R Madhavan recently unveiled a brand new poster of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The poster saw the 3 Idiots star as a young former ISRO scientist. He could be seen smiling while some graphics of a rocket, Tricolour and more surrounded him. Sharing the poster, the actor penned, "NEW POSTER FOLKS — The story of a great scientist, a true patriot, who was turned into a villain in the blink of an eye. (sic)" Take a look at the film's new poster below.

R Madhavan takes Rocketry trailer to Times Square, New York

R Madhavan is currently on a promotions spree as he has taken Rocketry to the US. The actor began the film's promotions last month as the movie also had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Earlier this month, R Madhavan shared a glimpse of Rocketry's trailer being featured in New York's iconic Times Square. The actor could be seen excited as he watched the trailer on New York's major commercial intersection while he was accompanied by Nambi Narayanan and the film's team. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Madhavan wrote, "When our labour of love is seen on Times Square on the worlds largest billboard."

Rocketry release date

Rocketry is one of the most awaited movies of 2022 as it will bring the story of Nambi Narayanan to the forefront. Apart from Madhavan, the film will also see acclaimed international artists including Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie making special appearances. The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 1 July 2022.

(Image: @actormaddy/Instagram)