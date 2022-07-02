'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Box Office Collection Day 1: R Madhavan-led Off To Slow Start

Actor R Madhavan starrer biographical drama, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has finally released in theatres on July 1. As the film faces tough competition with Aditya Roy Kapur's starrer action drama Rashtra Kavach OM, it is believed that the documentary-type drama might struggle hard to maintain growth and score good business at the box office.

The film that marks R Madhavan's directorial debut, has been released in 5 different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The movie, which started off with a lukewarm response on the opening day, managed to kick-start with a decent business. Given Madhavan's strenuous promotional activities while talking about the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan, it is expected that the business might increase in the coming days.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect box office collection, day 1

The biographical drama centres on the life of Dr. Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. According to Sacknilk, the early estimates suggest that the film did a business of Rs 1.60cr net in all the languages.

However, the website also stated that given the popularity and fan following that is enjoyed by the 3 Idiots star, the opening day collections in the Hindi version have faired much better response than other languages with close to Rs 1cr net box office collections. Given the fact that the film has no face value, except for South star Suriya's short cameo, it is still believed that Madhavan's vision and research that went behind the film will bear fruits in the coming days.

Contrary to this, the film needs to maintain its pace and stronghold at the box office, given the release of other major releases including Rashtra Kavach OM and Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Its been almost a week since the family entertainer has been released and going by the numbers it is believed to score its half-century soon with the current business being Rs 47.65 crores approximately.

Meanwhile, written, directed, and backed by R Madhavan, the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect features RHTDM actor in the lead along with other notable actors namely Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and Dinesh Prabhakar.

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorMaddy