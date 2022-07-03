Last Updated:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 2: R Madhavan's Film Witnesses Growth

Actor R Madhavan's biographical film, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has been released in theatres on July 1. Check out its Day 2 box office collections here.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's much-awaited movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect finally relased in the theatres on 1st July 2022. The film chronicled the life and hardships of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and was also arrested for the same.

In the film, R Madhavan essayed the titular role of Nambi Narayan with actor Simran stepping into the shoes of Meena Nambi, Narayan's wife. The film opened to a positive response from fans and critics alike with several people lauding R Madhavan's impeccable acting skills. However, let's find out whether the craze and hype around the film are reflected in its box office collections or not.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 2

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect performed decently on its first day of theatrical run and minted around  ₹ 1.7 Cr India net. As far as day 2 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that the R Madhavan starrer minted around Rs 3.00 Cr in India net on its second day for all languages which makes the total collections of the film stand at ₹ 4.73 Cr.

Reportedly, the Hindi version collected around Rs 1.60 Cr with an overall 17.79% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, July 02, 2022. Whereas, the Tamil version collected around Rs1.25 Cr with an overall occupancy of 32.14% on Saturday.Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had an overall 15.73% Telugu Occupancy. The film is receiving a tough fight from Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach OM and Raj Mehta's multi-starrer directorial project Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

More about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film marks R Madhavan's directorial debut and has been released in 5 different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Other notable actors in the film include Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and many others.

