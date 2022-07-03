Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 2: R Madhavan's Film Witnesses Growth

Quick links:
IMAGE: Instagram/ActorMaddy
Bollywood actor R Madhavan's much-awaited movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect finally relased in the theatres on 1st July 2022. The film chronicled the life and hardships of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and was also arrested for the same.
In the film, R Madhavan essayed the titular role of Nambi Narayan with actor Simran stepping into the shoes of Meena Nambi, Narayan's wife. The film opened to a positive response from fans and critics alike with several people lauding R Madhavan's impeccable acting skills. However, let's find out whether the craze and hype around the film are reflected in its box office collections or not.
As per the reports of Sacnilk, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect performed decently on its first day of theatrical run and minted around ₹ 1.7 Cr India net. As far as day 2 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that the R Madhavan starrer minted around Rs 3.00 Cr in India net on its second day for all languages which makes the total collections of the film stand at ₹ 4.73 Cr.
Reportedly, the Hindi version collected around Rs 1.60 Cr with an overall 17.79% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, July 02, 2022. Whereas, the Tamil version collected around Rs1.25 Cr with an overall occupancy of 32.14% on Saturday.Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had an overall 15.73% Telugu Occupancy. The film is receiving a tough fight from Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach OM and Raj Mehta's multi-starrer directorial project Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
The film marks R Madhavan's directorial debut and has been released in 5 different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Other notable actors in the film include Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and many others.
