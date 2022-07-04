Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 3: R Madhavan-led Shows Upward Trend

Actor R Madhavan’s tryst with direction seems to bear fruitful results as his latest release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is gaining momentum at the box office. After witnessing a slow opening at the box office, the biographical drama based on former ISRO scientist Dr. Nambi Narayanan scored decent business over the first weekend.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released in theatres with Aditya Roy Kapur’s Rashtra Kavach OM on July 1. Though both the films were of different genres, both lacked expected footfall on the first day. While R Madhavan starrer raked in approximately Rs 1.60 crores on the first day, the actioner with Aditya in lead minted Rs 1 crore.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect box office collection day 3

Now, looking at the first-weekend collection, The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor’s release has gone strong on Day 3. The film showed an upward trend over the opening weekend and the credit goes to the positive word of mouth despite having a low buzz before the release. According to Sacnilk, the film directed and produced by R. Madhavan himself scored Rs 4.70 crores net in the first two days.

Now, it sees a jump of around 24% on Sunday for an estimated Rs 3.70 crores net for all languages. According to reports by the website, the Hindi version of the film is leading the baton. After showing a big jump on Saturday, it scores another good growth on Sunday for an estimated 2.20 crores net in Hindi. The total Hindi collection of the film is now at 4.70 crores. The weekend seems to prove quite favourable for the actor and his film.

R Madhavan is being hailed by fans all across after his directorial debut has set a benchmark for great cinema. Leaving the audience and fans impressed with both, his acting as well his style of direction, Madhavan wears Nambi Narayan’s face effortlessly. Meanwhile, apart from Madhavan, the film also stars other notable faces including Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and many others. The film centres on the life of Dr. Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994.

