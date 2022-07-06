'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Box Office Collection, Day 5: R Madhavan's Film Performs Well

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's much-awaited movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is slowly gaining momentum at the box office with each passing day. The film chronicled the life and hardships of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and was also arrested for the same in 1994.

The biographical drama hit the big screens on 1st July 2022 and opened to some rave responses from the movie buffs. The film locked horns with Aditya Roy Kapur’s Rashtra Kavach OM. Although both the films were of different genres, they initially lacked expected footfall. However, the R Madhavan starrer eventually picked pace with time. Here is how the film performed on Day 5.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect box office collection, day 5

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is moving forward strongly at the ticket windows and is showing an upward trend in terms of box office business. Reportedly, the film minted around ₹ 9.73 Cr in India net on the first four days of its theatrical run. As far as day 5 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that the R Madhavan starrer maintained a steady position at the box office and earned around Rs 1.30 Cr India net for all languages.

This makes the total collection of the film stand at ₹ 11.03 Cr. The Hindi version is expected to collect 0.80 Cr while the Tamil version might collect Rs 0.45 Cr. The movie had an overall 13.43% Tamil Occupancy, 10.18% Hindi Occupancy, and 7.24% Telugu Occupancy on Tuesday, July 05, 2022.

More about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

In the film, R Madhavan essayed the titular role of Nambi Narayan with actor Simran stepping into the shoes of Meena Nambi, Narayan's wife. The film marks R Madhavan's directorial debut. Other notable actors in the film include Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and many others.

