'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': R Madhavan's Biopic On Ex-ISRO Scientist Gets Release Date

Actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, whose trailer received immense love from people including PM Narendra Modi, is finally set to release in theatres. The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The 3 Idiots actor announced the news on Instagram and revealed that the film is slated to hit the silver screens on April 1, 2022.

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect gets a release date

Sharing a note on behalf of the entire team, Madhavan wrote, “We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far - Team Rocketry.” R Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer. The forthcoming film is bankrolled by Sarita Madhavan, R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan, and Vijay Moolan. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Earlier this year, the makers had shared the trailer of the film which received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had shared his thoughts on the upcoming sci-fi biographical film with a tweet. In his tweet, he expressed his happiness on meeting Madhavan and Nambi Narayan. Stating that this movie covers an important topic, which more people must know about, PM Modi added that India's scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for the country and the glimpses of it could be seen in the clips of Rocketry.

Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about.



Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

Replying to the tweet, R Madhavan expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister. Thanking PM Modi, Madhavan said that he, along with his entire team cannot agree more with his words. The actor also said that he along with his team would make sure that they put in their best efforts to make sure that the movie stands by the Prime Minister's expectations.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ActorMaddy