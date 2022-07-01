'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Twitter Review: Fans Leave Theatres 'full Of Goosebumps'

R Madhavan's much-awaited movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect created a massive buzz among the audience ahead of its release and now, when the film finally hits the big screens, the audience is stunned after watching the film. Released on July 1, 2022, the movie is based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. As the fans enjoy the film in theatres, they also post their reviews on social media revealing how much they liked the film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review

Numerous netizens took to Twitter and expressed their reactions after watching R Madhavan-starrer in theatres. Many of them were stunned after watching the film and mentioned how they experienced goosebumps while many others lauded R Madhavan's dedication to the film as an actor and filmmaker. They also mentioned how the actor’s hard work finally paid off and hoped that such movies be appreciated by everyone. Some fans also asserted that the film was not a mass entertainer but a sensational real-life story that deserved to be seen while others praised the RHTDM actor for his conviction. Check out some of the Twitter reviews ahead.

I just wish that Maddy of #RHTDM wont be overshadowed by Nambi Narayan of #RocketryTheNambiEffect . What a Dedication (direction), what a hard work.

You are the #NambiNarayanan hereafter. All the best maddy @ActorMadhavan for the #Rocketry #RocketryTheFilm ❤️❤️❤️ — Mahesh Ghimire (@Maroseism) July 1, 2022

What a movie #RocketryTheFilm .Kudos to @ActorMadhavan sir his hardwork has really paid him off , his transformation was just amazing. This type of movies must be appreciated, the biopic of Shri #NambiNarayanan sir will motivate our youth. pic.twitter.com/GrEAz2Mn1t — Saksham Kumar Singh (@Saksham_ksingh) July 1, 2022

#Rocketry 4/5. This is not a mass masala entertainer! It tells a sensational real-life story which deserves to be known & seen👍The rocketry milieu will be completely new to us.

Mr.Handsome @Suriya_offl in a heartening special role shd hopefully pull in more audience to theaters pic.twitter.com/3lpoRyqEoQ — MuniSurya (@Munisuryaadmk3) July 1, 2022

Go watch #RocketryTheNambiEffect .@ActorMadhavan has rocketed and rocked in his debut. To direct, produce and act in such a film needs real guts and total conviction.#Rocketry is for real. Go make it rock. — Shyam Sekhar (@shyamsek) July 1, 2022

If @Suriya_offl was mass and stunning as #Rolex in #Vikram, in #Rocketry he brings a touch of class playing himself. In fact as #Suriya is the man who unfolds the story of #NambiNarayanan’s trials and tribulations. His body language and voice modulation makes us feel for Nambi! pic.twitter.com/GNuoRELyGl — NSR™-OFF (@NSR_Off) July 1, 2022

Written, directed, and backed by R Madhavan, the movie features R Madhavan in the lead along with other notable actors namely Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and Dinesh Prabhakar. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, and English and is released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Image: Stills from Rocketry Trailer