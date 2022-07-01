Last Updated:

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Twitter Review: Fans Leave Theatres 'full Of Goosebumps'

As the fans enjoy the film, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' in theatres, they also post their reviews on social media revealing how much they liked the film. 

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Image: Stills from Rocketry Trailer


R Madhavan's much-awaited movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect created a massive buzz among the audience ahead of its release and now, when the film finally hits the big screens, the audience is stunned after watching the film. Released on July 1, 2022, the movie is based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. As the fans enjoy the film in theatres, they also post their reviews on social media revealing how much they liked the film. 

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review

Numerous netizens took to Twitter and expressed their reactions after watching R Madhavan-starrer in theatres. Many of them were stunned after watching the film and mentioned how they experienced goosebumps while many others lauded R Madhavan's dedication to the film as an actor and filmmaker. They also mentioned how the actor’s hard work finally paid off and hoped that such movies be appreciated by everyone. Some fans also asserted that the film was not a mass entertainer but a sensational real-life story that deserved to be seen while others praised the RHTDM actor for his conviction. Check out some of the Twitter reviews ahead. 

Written, directed, and backed by R Madhavan, the movie features R Madhavan in the lead along with other notable actors namely Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and Dinesh Prabhakar. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, and English and is released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

