Roopa Rao Anguished As BIFFES Drops Her Film 'Gantumoote' From Competing

As the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 commences today, the news about excluding a critically acclaimed Kannada movie stirred up a storm among the fans of regional cinema. The director of Gantumoote, Roopa Rao took to her social media account and announced that she was surprised that Gantumoote did not make it to the final list. Gantumoote is a critically acclaimed film and has won many titles in the list of best Kannada films 2019.

Roopa Rao on the exclusion of her film from BIFFES

Roopa Rao further told in her post that she had received a mail from the organisers informing her that Gantumoote was selected in ‘Women filmmakers from Karnataka’ category in a non-competition section. She further confirmed that her team had applied for the competition sections (Karnataka/ Indian/Asian) as they believed in the movie after it received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics at International film festivals. She also told the viewers that she and her team had not seen the 'Women filmmakers from Karnataka' category in a 'non-competition section’ ever before in the BIFFES.



However, Roopa Rao and her team have decided against screening the film in the non-competition section. In her social media post, Roopa Rao honoured the decision of the jury but added to her comments that though she was in favour of having specific festivals for women filmmakers a film festival like BIFFES should not categorise their films that way. As BIFFES is specific to having Kannada films in specific competition sections, she wanted her film to compete in the BIFFES.

About 'Gantumoote'

Gantumoote was released in theatres after having screened at various film festivals, including New York Indian Film Festival and Melbourne Indian Film Festival. In the former film festival, Gantumoote won the award for Best Screenplay. The film tells the story of two teenagers who fall in love but a nasty event changes their lives forever.

Image credits: A still from Gantumoote trailer/Bookmyshow

