Rowdy Baadshah Cast: A List Of All The Actors Playing Pivotal Roles

The 2013 hit Telugu film Baadshah starring Jr. NTR was released as 'Rowdy Baashah' for the Hindi dubbed version. Released on 1550 screens worldwide, the film grossed Rs. 80 crores worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of NTR's career. The action-comedy film was produced by Bandla Ganesh and the cinematography was handled by Jayanan Vincent, R.D. Rajasekhar, and KV Guhan. Take a look at Rowdy Baadshah cast-

A look at the cast of Rowdy Baadshah

Jr. NTR

The film starred Jr. NTR in the titular role of Baadshah also known as N. T. Rama Rao. Baadshah enters the underworld for his father Dhanrajj. They both get captured by a Mafia leader's partner Crazy Robert but Baadshah defeats his goons. He falls for a social worker when she saves him when he pretends to commit suicide. It is revealed later that Ramchander had asked Rama Roa to go undercover as Baadshah and infiltrate the mafia to get information about don Sadhu and in return, criminal charges against his father will be dropped.

Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Agarwal essayed the role of a righteous social worker who lives in Milan with her uncle and cousins. She saves a man named Rama Rao when she thinks he is committing suicide. She takes him to a group who thought of committing suicide but got the inspiration for their life through her. Later in the movie, she gets engaged to Aadi who is a police officer but the family discovers the dark truth about him later. Upon knowing about her engagement, Rama Rao reaches her household as a wedding planner.

Navdeep as Aadi

Navdeep essayed the role of ACP Aadi in Baashah. Upon learning about his DIP Balaram's death, he convinces the police force that Baadshah is the one who killed him and they vow to finish him. However, it is later revealed Aadi had killed him brutally and he secretly worked for Gangster Sadhu. He made sure he framed Baadshah and upon knowing the truth Baadshah decides to avenge Balram's and his brother's death who is killed by one of the bombs planted by Sadhu.

Kelly Dorji as Sadhu Bhai

Kelly Dorji essayed the role of the notorious mafia leader Sadhu Bhai who has conquered the underworld of entire southeast Asia. Despite being the biggest don he was never able to conquer Hong Kong due to Robert's brother Violent Victor's control. Sadhu plans to plant several bombs in all major cities in India with the RDX on the day of the WSIS in Hyderabad. However, he is not aware that Rama Rao had joined the mafia as Baadshah to avenge his brother's death and to end Aadi and Sadhu.

Brahmanandam as Padmanabha Simha

Brahmanandam essayed the role of Padmanabha Simha who is lazy but becomes a police inspector due to Jaya's influence. Upon Rasula and Robert's arrival to the city to plant the bombs, Rama Rao joins forces with Padmanabha. Rama kills Rasul but Padmanabha takes the credit for the murder and the police confiscate the RDX. Brahmanandam won SIIMA Award for Best Comedian - Telugu for his role in the film.

IMAGE: JR. NTR/ KAJAL AGGARWAL'S INSTAGRAM

