'Rowdy Hero 2' Cast: Know The Actors And The Roles They Play In This Dhanush Starrer

Rowdy Hero 2 is a political action thriller film directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Vetrimaaran. The film is originally made in Tamil and named Kodi. Rowdy Hero 2 cast features Dhanush, Trisha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around twin brother Kodi and Anbu who are extremely opposite from each other. They have different views when it comes to politics and fate leads one of them to adopt the life of the other twin. Get to know more about the cast of Rowdy Hero 2 here.

Rowdy Hero 2 cast and characters

Dhanush as Kodi and Anbu

The lead cast of Rowdy Hero 2 stars Dhanush who is seen playing a double role of twins Kodi and Anbu. Kodi is shown as a local politician from an opposition party while Anbu is a college lecturer who becomes an MLA after Kodi's death. The two characters are shown extremely opposite in the film. Dhanush was also seen in films like Maari, 3 and Raanjhana.

Trisha as Rudhra

One of the main characters of Rowdy Hero 2 is Rudhra, who is portrayed by Trisha. Rudhra is Kodi's girlfriend who he loves immensely. However, she turns out to be the main antagonist of the film as she kills Kodi. Actor Trisha was seen in films like Abhiyum Naanum and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Anupama Parameswaran as Malathi

Malathi, played by Anupama Parameswaran, is an egg seller. Once while fighting with members of the opposition party, Kodi breaks her egg stall and she rushes to catch hold of him. However, one day when she has to go for an interview, she meets Anbu and mistakes him for Kodi. The two eventually fall in love. Anupama Parameswaran was also seen in Sathamanam Bhavati and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.

Saranya Ponvannan as Kodi and Anbu's mother

Rowdy Hero 2 characters feature Kodi and Anbu's mother, played by Saranya Ponvannan. She denies Rudra's offer of asking Anbu to take Kodi's place as an MLA. In the end, Rudra kidnaps her and asks Anbu to meet her. Their mother is a sympathetic woman as she asks Anbu to let her go and not kill her as a revenge.

Kaali Venkat as Bhagat Singh

Kaali Venkat is seen playing the role of Bhagat Singh. He is Kodi's closest friend who supports him through his political career. In the end, Bhagat manages to take revenge for his best friend Kodi's death. Kaali Venkat was also seen in Saala Khadoos and Ratnasan.

Actors in supporting roles

S. A. Chandrasekhar portrays the role of Thalaivar who is the President of Opposition party and Former CM. Vijayakumar is seen playing the Chief Minister of State and the chairman of ruling 'Kudiyarasu Kazhagam. Actor Sachu plays the role of Malathi's grandmother. The film also features Namo Narayana as the MLA of Arivazhagan. He is the Education Minister who forges his sign in his examination to pass.

