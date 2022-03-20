'RRR': Aamir Khan To Join Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli For Pre-release Event In Delhi

With only five days left for the grand release of SS Rajamouli-helmed magnum opus RRR, the cast and crew of the movie are busy attending promotional events in key Indian cities. Not leaving a single stone unturned to promote their forthcoming film before the masses, the ensemble cast of the film including the likes of Junior NTR, Ram Charan, alongside SS Rajamouli have planned multi-city tours to promote the historical drama. The itinerary of the RRR team includes Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta, Varanasi and Dubai.

Earlier on Sunday, the team visited Baroda in Gujarat as they shared a photo wherein they could be seen posing in the backdrop of the Statue of Unity. With this, the RRR crew became the first among film fraternity to visit the iconic monument in India.

Aamir Khan to join Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli for RRR's pre-release event in Delhi

The team's next stop is in Delhi for which, veteran actor Aamir Khan has been roped in as part of their promotion strategy. As per the official announcement made by the RRR team from its official Instagram account, the Dangal actor will join Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli for the film's pre-release event in Delhi. The event will be held at the Imperial Lawn in Delhi.

The caption announcing the development read, "Delighted to have the one and only #AamirKhan Sir grace our event in Delhi! See you all today at The Imperial New Delhi Hotel lawns, 7 PM onwards... #RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie". As soon as netizens witnessed the news, they were fuelled with excitement as one wrote, "North openings Booom with this" and others even dropped hearts and fire emojis.

More about 'RRR'

RRR features an ensemble cast including the likes of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while SS Rajamouli is directing it. The movie will mark Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture and will see her play the role of Sita. The film is slated to release on 25 March 2022. Apart from the trio, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. Glimpses from the upcoming magnum opus were recently released online and saw Ram Charan and Jr NTR shooting for an intense action-packed shot. Charan could be seen riding a horse, while his co-star was seen riding a bike behind him.

Image: Instagram/@ssrajamouli/serap.varol.20