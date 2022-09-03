'RRR' Actor Ahmareen Anjum Gets Married To Danny Sura In Kolkata; Says 'found My Soulmate'

Actors Ahmareen Anjum and Danny Sura got married in a dreamy ceremony in Kolkata on August 20, with their close friends and family members in attendance. Ahmareen, who was recently seen in SS Rjamouli's magnum opus RRR in the role of Loki, shared stunning pictures from her wedding ceremony and penned a heartfelt note for 'soulmate' Danny. The couple also asked for their fans' love and blessings as they embark on their new journey.

RRR actor Ahmareen Anjum gets married to Danny Sura

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, September 3, Ahmareen Anjum shared multiple pictures from their ceremony, where the newlyweds look breathtaking. Ahmareen is dressed in a red lehenga with heavy embellishments all over, further accentuating her look with statement jewellery pieces including a maang teeka, bangles and more. On the other hand, Danny opted for an ivory sherwani, perfectly complementing Anjum's attire.

In the caption, she mentioned, "ONE LOVE - 20/08/2022. Fortunate to have found my soulmate. We celebrated this day with our family and close friends. We seek your love, blessings and good wishes as we embark on this new journey together! - Ahmareen & Danny." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, fans dropped comments like, "Congratulations guys... God bless you both", "congratulations, sending lots of love", "Omg so beautiful. Congratulations," among other things.

In an earlier conversation, Ahmareen got candid about her journey in acting and revealed that initially, her parents were 'sceptical' about her choice, however, eventually they supported her. She said, "My parents were sceptical at first, but they supported me eventually. They were a bit worried when I told them I wanted to become an actor. For them, it was a matter of concern because nobody from our family has ever been in this business. However, my parents were very clear from the beginning that I needed to finish my education first and then do whatever I felt like. I think that was the best advice and decision given to me by them."