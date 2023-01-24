'RRR' Actor Ahmareen Anjum Reacts To 'Naatu Naatu' Clinching Oscar Nominations

The globally recognised blockbuster movie RRR has added another feather to its cap as the song “Naatu Naatu” clinches its Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song Category. On Tuesday, the Academy announced its nomination for this year’s Oscars, and the groovy song from SS Rajamouli’s film bagged its nomination. Earlier this month, the song won the Golden Globes in the best original song category. Reacting to the new feat, RRR actor Ahmareen Anjum expressed her delight over the nomination.





#LIVE | RRR actor Ahmareen Anjum on 'Naatu Naatu' making it to Oscars race: My best performance



Tune in- https://t.co/U72EMM6KtE pic.twitter.com/FEw4r79Q7d — Republic (@republic) January 24, 2023

During her conversation with Republic TV, Anjum shared her experience on set and revealed how much she loves the catchy song. “I feel exhilarated, this is such a huge moment for all of us associated with the film, as well as the whole Indian film industry,” the actor said on Tuesday. “This is the best news anyone could get and I am just trying to digest this news because this is so fresh, but honestly, I feel very proud to be a part of such a masterpiece,” she added.

Anjum on what makes the film so special

In the Republic TV interview, the actor also touched upon why the film has managed to grab eyeballs globally. “If we tell any story which is deeply rooted in our culture, I think not only the Indian audiences but the audience abroad also deeply connects with it, because we are trying to portray something with a lot of honesty,” Anjum exclaimed. The actor also shared her experience of working on sets and had only nice words to say for the director SS Rajamouli. “From day one, as an actor on sets, I fell so at ease, at home… Rajoamouli sir and the entire team made me feel really comfortable,” Anjum asserted.



Expressing her love for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, Anjum asserted, “I danced on the song so many times because it's such a catchy number, It's so original so catchy… If you see the dance moves, the way JR NTR and Ramcharan have performed with so much energy, and the way it was filmed... It's just amazing.” “It was obvious that the whole world will groove on Naatu Naatu,” she added.