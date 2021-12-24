'RRR' Actor-filmmaker Duo Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli Complete 20 Years In Cinema

The film industry is buzzing in anticipation over the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles. Set to release on January 7, the period drama will mark Jr NR and the celebrated director's fourth film together. With three successful ventures showing their impressive track record, the audience is expecting nothing less than a blockbuster with the forthcoming film.

While the entire nation is immersed in the celebration of welcoming a new year soon, cinema buffs are celebrating the Janatha Garage actor SS Rajamouli completing two decades in the film industry. On this occasion, take a look at their exceptional journey together.

Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli complete 20 years in cinema

The duo's journey began in 2001 with NTR debuting as an actor in the movie Ninnu Choodalani and SS Rajamouli directing Student No.1. Interestingly, Student No.1 was headlined by NTR which marked the duo's first collaboration. Their chemistry on and off the camera is highly appreciated by the fans as they are often spotted praising each other publicly.

In an interview with PTI, the actor talked about working SS Rajamouli on RRR and spoke in length about their two-decade-long bond. He said, ''An actor should not be comfortable. As an actor for me, Rajamouli is one director who has always satisfied my thirst to do something new. He is one of the very few directors who has tickled that part in me. It is not about the films that he does with me but in general also when we discuss films''

He added, ''He has been a close friend in my life. So, when I discuss scripts, he is this person in my life who pushes me to get out of my comfort zone. And being part of ‘RRR’ has opened up a lot of doors for me as an actor. I am happy to have accepted it,"

NTR refers to the director as Jakanna, on the other hand, Rajamouli considers the actor as the face of South Indian cinema across the world. Their past collaborations include Student No. 1, Simhadri and Yamadonga. The upcoming RRR promises another blockbuster from the duo as it is slated for release on January 7, 2022.

