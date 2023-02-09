'RRR' Actor Ram Charan Says He Had 'apprehension Of Competition' On Rivalry With Jr NTR

Ram Charan recently opened up about three-generations-long family rivalry with RRR co-actor Jr. NTR. The actor revealed he was apprehensive about the competition but then they got comfortable with their characters and worked towards fulfilling Director SS Rajamouli's vision.

The RRR team has been promoting the film in the US prior to the Oscars award ceremony, where their track 'Naatu Naatu' is nominated in the Original Song category. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ram Charan was asked about his relationship with Jr. NTR and if Rajamouli desired for the on-screen competition in the movie to be inspired by a sense of real-life rivalry.

The actor replied, "I don’t think there’s any reason not to think that, but Mr. Rajamouli also wanted to share our very real bond off-screen during the scenes where we’re not rivals. I always had some apprehension that there would be competition about who’s going to do better and everything, but the professional rivalry never came into the picture between us."

"We were so comfortable, and our well-written stories and characters made us feel comfortable in our own spaces. So it wasn’t about one-upping each other; it was about the story and Mr. Rajamouli’s vision. And if not for Rajamouli, I don’t think we would’ve been as comfortable doing this film," he added.

More about Ram Charan and NTR's family rivalry

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR both come from acting families. NTR is the grandson of the late N T Rama Rao Sr, a film legend and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. His father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, was also a seasoned performer and politician.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is the son of Chiranjeevi, one of the most influential actor in Telugu film industry. Ram Charan's uncles Nagendra Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Aravind are also top actors of their generation.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has not just won hearts around the world but also international awards including two Critics Choice Awards and a Golden Globe. The film is now rooting for an Oscar award for Naatu Naatu in the Original Song category.