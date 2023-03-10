RRR Actor Ram Charan Says 'Oscars Is Like An Olympic Gold Medal Equivalent'

RRR actor Ram Charan recently opened up about Naatu Naatu bagging a nomination at the Academy Awards. Charan shared that bagging an Oscar nomination is the equivalent of India winning an Olympic gold medal. His film RRR's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original song category at the Oscars this year.

In an interview with Sam Fragoso on the Talk Easy Podcast, Ram Charan highlighted the significance of RRR's "historic nomination" and what it means to the entire nation. He said, "All the people that I am talking about, even they don't know what this will be doing for our country. You cannot comprehend the result of this day. It is emotional for all of us. It is emotional for my dad who is waiting there."

'The Oscars is like an Olympic gold medal equivalent for us'

In the same interview, Ram Charan said that everyone in India has been praying for them. "We are praying for this for everyone in India too, not just actors but it is like India winning an Olympic gold medal, I do not run but I the feeling when an Indian sportsperson holds that medal, the Oscars is like an Olympic Gold medal equivalent for us," he said.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan shared that his father Chiranjeevi told him about the value of the Oscars. The RRR actor said that his dad was sentimental before he took his flight as he felt it was a huge achievement. Charan added that despite his father working in films for the last 42 years and having appeared in 154 films, he had been to the Oscars in the 80s, that too for an appearance.

On the work front, Ram Charan is all set to appear in RC15 alongside Kiara Advani.