RRR Actor Ram Charan Shares Selfie Featuring A Tide Of Fans At Film’s Screening In US

RRR recently had its world's largest screening at The Theatre in Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 2). The film's star Ram Charan also attended the event with director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani. The actor shared a couple of pictures from the venue, including a selfie with the fans, on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Sharing the images, Ram Charan wrote, “What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @DOPSenthilKumar @ssk1122.”

Check out the tweet here:

What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel!

Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! 🙏🏼❤️❤️

Thank you all so much@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @DOPSenthilKumar @ssk1122 pic.twitter.com/FBxqtINt8P — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 3, 2023

The RRR team was greeted with a standing ovation, cheers, and applause as soon as they walked into the theatre. More than 1,600 tickets of the movie were sold, and a large number of people waited in line to see the magnum opus on the big screen.

More on RRR's hit song Naatu Naatu

MM Keeravani helmed Naatu Naatu for SS Rajmouli directorial RRR, while Prem Rakshith created the choreography for the Golden Globe-winning song. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform the popular song at this year's Academy Awards.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has won hearts around the world but including multiple international awards. The film has won four HCA Awards, two Critics Choice Awards and a Golden Globe. The film is now rooting for an Oscar award in the Original Song category.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously anchoring the award show in 2017 and 2018.