'RRR': Ahead Of 'Janani' Launch, SS Rajamouli Down With Viral Fever; Read Details

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his entire team are currently indulged in the upcoming action drama RRR's promotions. The team are set to unveil its most-awaited soulful and emotional track Janani. While the makers, cast and crew of RRR are excited about the song's release, SS Rajamouli reportedly caught a viral fever.

Ahead of the song's release, the filmmaker conducted an exclusive media screening of the upcoming song. While Rajamouli was excited about the song, he seemed very stressed at the event. Many speculated it was due to the ongoing ticket prices issue in Andhra Pradesh, but it was later revealed that the actor was down with a viral fever. As per a report by Mirchi 9, the film's team clarified the status of Rajamouli's health. The RRR team said the director has been suffering from viral fever for the past three days and is currently very weak. Yet, he attended the event as he wanted to introduce Janani to Andhra Pradesh's media first.

More about Janani

Janani is touted to be the most soulful track of the upcoming action drama. The upcoming song is helmed by Rajamouli while MM Keeravani has composed it. The track is scheduled to release on 26 November 2021. Sharing the track's official poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Janani is an immensely emotional journey envisioned by @ssrajamouli. Buckle up and stay tuned for @mmkeeravaani Sir's powerful composition. #RRRSoulAnthem out on November 26th. Stay tuned... The soulful journey is yet to begin! (sic)"

#Janani is an immensely emotional journey envisioned by @ssrajamouli



Buckle up and stay tuned for @mmkeeravaani Sir's powerful composition.#RRRSoulAnthem out on November 26th. Stay tuned... The soulful journey is yet to begin! #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/YAdi0bqcNU — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 23, 2021

More about RRR

The upcoming power-packed action drama RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film also has Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal role. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is set to make her South debut with Rajamouli's directorial as she will play the role of Sita. Earlier this month, the makers of RRR unveiled the official teaser and hinted at a power-packed performance by the actors.

The intriguing trailer saw intense looks of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn was also seen in a villager's outfit. The period drama is set in the early 20th century as the first glimpse saw some Britishers. By the end, the trailer revealed RRR stands for Rise, Roar and Revolt.

(Image: @ssrajamouli/Facebook/@ajaydevgn/Twitter)