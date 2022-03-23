'RRR': Ahead Of Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer Screening, Theatre In AP Puts Fences Around

As the release date of the SS Rajamouli's highly-awaited film, RRR approaches, the curiosity of the fans have been escalating over leaps and bounds. It was recently unveiled that a theatre in Andhra Pradesh has taken some safety measures in order to maintain the chaotic situation as there will be two iconic stars together in the film.

A series of pictures were posted by ANI in which a film theatre in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh can be seen having barbed wires and fencing around the screen to prevent the audience from getting too close to the screen ahead of the RRR movie screening. The Surya Theatre in charge stated that as two top stars were going to be cast in the same film because of which the theatre will get chaotic.

Andhra Pradesh | A film theatre in Srikakulam puts up barbed wires & fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to screen, ahead of screening of film RRR



Surya Theatre incharge says, "Two top stars are going to be cast in the same film, whole theatre will be very chaotic." pic.twitter.com/HBBoJEKbBD — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Surya Theatre in charge says, "Two top stars are going to be cast in the same film, whole theatre will be very chaotic." On the other hand, it was also revealed that the previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans when Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa was being screened in the same theatre. Adding to it, it was mentioned that the screen got damaged during the Pushpa screening due to the heavy crowd.

The previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans. 'RRR' has 2 top actors who have a massive fan following. Earlier when 'Pushpa' was being screened here, due to heavy crowd the screen got damaged. That's why we're putting up this fencing: Surya Theatre incharge pic.twitter.com/QEQkU3HnkM — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

RRR release date & more

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the movie features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Some of the other actors who will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the film include Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Chakri as Young Komaram Bheem, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and many more. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 March 2022.

Image: @RRRMovie/Instagram