'RRR': Alia Bhatt And Ram Charan To Flaunt Their Chemistry Through A Lavishly Shot Song?

Alia Bhatt in RRR is all set to showcase her on-screen chemistry with Tollywood superstar Ram Charan as the actor-duo will soon shoot a big-budget song for the SS Rajamouli film. On Tuesday, the makers of the much-awaited period drama actioner revealed that they've wrapped RRR's shoot apart from filming two songs. Now, it has been reported that one of the songs will star Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt and its shoot will be commenced by the end of next month.

Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan's RRR song to be shot on a lavish scale?

After wrapping her highly-anticipated SLB film Gangubai Kathiawadi's shooting a couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt is now gearing up to shoot for an "extravagant track" for her upcoming pan-India movie, RRR. According to a recent report by BollywoodLife, the Kalank actor will star in one of the two RRR songs, alongside lead actor Ram Charan, which is yet to be filmed. A source revealed to the portal that the preparations for the song's shoot are currently underway, and it will be shot by the end of July this year.

If the grapevines are to be believed, the yet-to-be filmed song will showcase the enthralling chemistry between Ram's Alluri Sitarama Raju and Alia's Sita in the Telugu movie. The song is also said to be shot on a "lavish scale" and is believed to serve as one of the highlights of this SS Rajamouli directorial. However, no official update about the same has been shared by the makers of RRR as of yet.

Meanwhile, yesterday, i.e. June 29, 2021, production house DVV Entertainment revealed that they've finished RRR's shoot while lead actor Jr NTR and Ram Charan have also completed dubbing for "two languages". The official update about the film was accompanied by a brand-new poster of the lead actors. The tweet read: "Moving at a rapid pace Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon". The Telugu film, which will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, has received a theatrical release by the makers and the RRR release date is scheduled to be October 13, 2021.

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/EyIoqJGUNr — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) June 29, 2021

