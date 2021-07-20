'RRR': Alia Bhatt Jets Off To Hyderabad To Shoot Pending Scenes Of SS Rajamouli’s Film

Alia Bhatt is all set to join her RRR co-stars in Hyderabad, for the final days of the shoot. Bhatt, on July 20, took to her Instagram story to share an image of herself, presumably on the way to the airport. She can be seen wearing an army print jacket while sitting in her car in the photo.

The Raazi actress also used an airplane sticker, implying she would be flying to the location thereby resuming her shoot. Bhatt shared the image saying, "And finally... Team RRR here I come!!". Take a look -

Alia Bhatt's recent update featuring the cast and crew of RRR

On July 15, Alia Bhatt and other cast members shared a video featuring some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the RRR shoot. The video featured SS Rajamouli giving directions to the rest of the crew. Fans also see several glimpses from the sets in the video, as it shows several action scenes and some of the characters looks.

The video titled Roar of RRR, was shared by Bhatt with a personalized caption before she proceeded to tag everyone else from the main cast. Bhatt's caption read, "Making of RRR. A glimpse into the world of RRR @RRRMovie," adding "Happy to have been part of such an energetic team". Take a look at the video below -

More about RRR

RRR is an upcoming Telugu period action drama film starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles. Filming officially began in November 2018, however, with the interference of the COVID-19 pandemic it has taken a long time for the film to wrap up. The film's initial release date of January 8, 2021 has also been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premise of the film revolves around two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The film is slated to release on October 13, 2021 in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. RRR is helmed by Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli.

IMAGE - RRR MOVIES TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.