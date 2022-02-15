RRR: Alia Bhatt Reveals She Would 'love To Do Another Film' With 'talented' Co-star Jr NTR

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been garnering praises for her performance in the trailer of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is impressed with the Raazi actor for picking up the character of Gangubai. Apart from that, Alia is also a part of the highly-anticipated film, RRR, directed by S Rajamouli, also starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

As per Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt has expressed her zeal to work with Jr NTR again. Calling the latter as talented and fabulous, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor talked about how she wants to work with him again. She said, "I think he’s so talented, so fabulous, such a big star, but still down-to-earth and grounded. I really like the work he has done so far".

Alia Bhatt calls Jr NTR 'talented'

The 28-year-old actor stated that she aspired for NTR Jr’s loyal and dedicated fans. She said, "Please give me your fans. I love his fans. His fans are so dedicated, so so loyal and dedicated". The S Rajamouli's directorial, RRR, has been postponed several times and now the magnum opus is set to be released on March 25.

The makers of the film issued a statement, which read, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL".

More on RRR

The film comes as a fictional retelling of the journey undertaken by freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (portrayed by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (portrayed by Jr NTR) in the 1920s. As the film's release date inches closer, makers are building major hype around it, and recently shared a BTS still of stalwarts Charan and NTR as they engage in an intense action sequence. Teasing that the film is just 50 days away from its release, they invited fans to witness the magic on screen.

Since the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi is inching closer, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Berlin with her sister Shaheen for the world premiere of the film at the Berlin International Film Festival.