RRR: Alia Bhatt Starrer To Drop First Song 'Dosti' On August 1, Fans Cheer And Shower Love

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR, which is being hailed as the most anticipated film of 2021 is all set to unveil its first song on August 1, as per the official announcement by the makers. Composed by MM Keeravani, the upcoming song Dosti will have vocals by Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas, Hema Chandra and Yazin Nazir. Slated to release in theatres on October 13, the movie is an upcoming period action-drama film starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt among others.

As the announcement broke out on social media, netizens went overboard with love and adulation for the makers and actors and showcased their excitement for the song's release.

Netizens react to RRR's song release

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Dosti, the first single from the film would be released on August 1. They have also announced that the music rights of the film have been acquired by T-Series and Lahari Music. The song will be sung in five different languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. For every language, a different lyricist has been taken on board to pen down the lyrics in respective languages.

As soon as the makers shared the poster wit five singers sitting together with music composer MM Keeravani, fans started pouring love and support for the movie, with one user commenting, "RRR MUSIC FESTIVAL BEGINS." Others also showered wishes on various social media sites with heart and fire emojis. Have a look.

Goosebumbs 🔥🔥 song Snehaniki chachina dhosti......prananiki pranam estam......Dhara dham......dham.....🔥🔥🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/5m96QTTZXz — Anupama parameswaran ❄ (@BharathCherry27) July 27, 2021

One fan said he had "goosebumbs" post the announcement while another reacted and wrote "song super" sharing a still from one of the posters.

On RRR's official Instagram page, fans showed equal love and enthusiasm as they await the song's release. Along with heart and fire emojis, people expressed their excitement for the film. On Facebook, the post received heartfelt comments like, "We heard best friendship songs like Mustafa Mustafa from Prema desham and Oh my friend from Happy days movie. Now it's tym for #RRR. Hope it will beat above songs." while one wrote, "Eagerly waiting to listen the friendship song Btwn two freedom fighters". Take a look.

RRR will see stellar performances from celebrated Bollywood and south indian film industry actors. The premise of the film revolves around two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The filming of the movie officially began in November 2018, however, with the interference of the COVID-19 pandemic, it took a long time for the film to wrap up.

(IMAGE- @DVVMOVIES/@BHARATHCHERRY27/@RRRPROMOTES- TWITTER)

