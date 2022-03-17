'RRR': Alia, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Gear Up For 'exciting Week' Of Promotions In 9 Cities

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film RRR, which will be directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is set to hit the screens on March 25, 2022, after being postponed several times owing to the pandemic. The fan-favourite trio and the RRR team is now all set to begin an 'exciting' week of promotions in 9 cities, beginning from Friday, March 18.

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to begin RRR promotions from March 18

The official Twitter account of the film took to the micro-blogging site and charged the exciting news with fans and followers online. They posted a short clip that informed fans which cities the team would be travelling to and also revealed the dates to them. The RRR promotions are set to begin on March 18 in Hyderabad, followed by Dubai on the same day and Bangaluru on March 19. The team will then travel to Baroda and Delhi on March 20, then they will head to Amritsar and Jaipur on March 21. They will then head to Kolkata and Varanasi on March 22 and will then reach Hyderabad again on March 23, the final day of promotions. The official account called the upcoming week of promotions 'thunderous and exciting' as they invited fans to 'maRRRch' along with them.

RRR release date

RRR has been one of the much-awaited films of the industry ever since it was announced and the makers recently announced that the film would finally hit the big screens on March 25, 2022. The film was initially scheduled to release on January 7, 2022, but was postponed due to the third wave of COVID that took over the country. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the upcoming film will also see Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody and others in pivotal roles on the big screen. RRR will be a fictional story of freedom fighters, in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen taking on the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.

