Director SS Rajamouli’s latest release RRR, has created a buzz among the fans all across ever since it had hit the theatres on March 25. After all promotional events and various city tours, the film opened to great reviews and smashing numbers at the box office. With appreciations coming from all corners, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun reviewed the film and hailed the entire cast for their terrific performances.

The gripping tale of the film revolves around two legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and their journey away from home. After their journey, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.

Allu Arjun reviews RRR post theatrical release

The film has an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, and Alison Doody in crucial roles. Allu Arjun, who is basking in the success of his last release Pushpa: The Rise, made it a point to watch the magnum opus on the first day with his family. Impressed with the movie, the iconic actor shared his views on Twitter while lauding the vision of the director.

Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2022

The actor thanked the entire team for making Indian cinema proud with their stupendous acting skills that kept every movie buff glued throughout the film. Congratulating the team for the success, Allu Arjun wrote, "What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for his vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & career’s best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… a dynamic powerhouse @tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08."

@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 . And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R ! — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2022

Continuing his trail of appreciation, the actor wrote, "And my special wishes to @mmkeeravaani Garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, producer Dvv Danayya Garu @DVVMovies & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R !"

Apart from Allu Arjun, Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi, Raashii Khanna, Prashanth Neel and more also extended their love to the film.

