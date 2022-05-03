'RRR': Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor Hail 'amazingly Entertaining' SS Rajamouli-directorial

Popular actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor recently watched the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film became a success at the box office as soon as it hit the big screens and was hailed by fans and critics as well. The Bollywood duo seemed to have enjoyed their experience watching the 'amazingly entertaining' film and hailed the director and actors for their work.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor watch RRR

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter account after he watched the film on the bog screen and hailed the action sequences, songs and performances in the film. He called Ram Charan and Jr NTR 'electrifying' as he praised them for their performance in RRR.

He wrote, "Watched @ssrajamouli ’s #RRR. What an amazingly entertaining movie. High on content, performances, songs, dances and action sequences! Both @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999 #JrNTR are ELECTRIFYING. Loved the climax. Congratulations to the whole team and @jayantilalgada ji! Jai Ho!"

Anil Kapoor also took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned that the film was one of the most 'entertaining and phenomenal' movies in recent times. He wrote, "Saw #RRR, one of the most entertaining & phenomenal films of recent times. Truly a treat for all senses! World-class cinema!"

Kher recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a 'hilarious conversation' he had with Anil Kapoor before they watch the SS Rajamouli film. The duo's outing made Anil Kapoor feel like he was in his college days and going on a date. He also asked Kher to publicise his upcoming movie Thar as well, in which he will be seen with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

In response, Kher went on to point out a similarity between himself and SS Rajamouli as he mentioned they both belong to the 'Rs 300 crore club'. Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his film The Kashmir Files, which was based on the horrifying Kashmiri pandits' exodus that took place in the 1990s.

The film was directed by Vivek Agnihotri and made waves at the box office. Sharing the video of their time together, Kher wrote, "Went to the theatre after many many years with my dearest friend @anilskapoor to watch @ssrajamouli #RRR. This hilarious conversation is before the film. Have fun & Enjoy"

