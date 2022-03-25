RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's Film Beats '83' 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Jr NTR and Ram Charan were most recently seen in SS Rajamouli's latest directorial, RRR, which has been one of the highly anticipated films in the industry. The film released on March 25 and millions of fans rushed to theatres to watch the much-loved actors on the big screen. According to a report by Box Office India, the Hindi version of the film has done exceedingly well at the box office and has surpassed the opening day earnings of Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83.

RRR box office collection Day 1

Box Office India reported that the Hindi version of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starter ranks in second place among films released after the COVID pandemic. The film ranks second to Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi at the box office, meaning it received a grand opening on Friday. Although the exact amount that the film has minted is not available yet, Box Office India reports it has surpassed 83 and the recently released Bachchhan Pandey. It is important to note that this analysis was made only on the basis of the Hindi version of the film, and fans can't wait to see how much the film made at the box office across the country and also worldwide.

RRR US premiere

The film minted a whopping amount from its premiere in the United States and collected $3 million as it premiered in 981 locations. Raftar Creations, the distributor of the film overseas announced the news on Twitter as he also noted that RRR became the first-ever Indian film to hit the $3 million mark at its premiere.

