'RRR' Box Office Collection, Day 8: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Magnum Opus Attains 'super Hit' Tag

RRR has started its second week on a good note. The film, which has become the highest week 1 grosser of the COVID-19 pandemic, is continuing to draw footfalls at the ticket windows.

On day 8, the SS Rajamouli movie maintained collections on similar lines from the previous day. As a result, it was moving closer to the Rs 150 crore-mark. It has thus been termed as a 'super-hit.'

RRR - Hindi box office, day 8

RRR, as per a report on Box Office India, earned in the Rs 12-13 crore range on Friday for the Hindi version. The movie thus earned around the same or slightly higher figure since the previous day tally of Rs 12 crore.

The film, which had crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in the weekend, and then earned Rs 17 crore, Rs 15.02 crore, Rs 13 crore over the next three days, taking the total collections to Rs 132.59 crore.

#RRR wins hearts and conquers #BO... Packs a supeRRRb total, emerges HIGHEST SCORING #Hindi film in *Week 1* [post pandemic]... Mass circuits teRRRific... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr, Thu 12 cr. Total: ₹ 132.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Nsevwx1Cdy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2022

RRR beat Sooryavanshi and The Kashmir Files to record the highest week 1 collections in the COVID-19 pandemic era.

With the Friday collections, the total earnings of the Hindi version was likely to be around the Rs 145 crore mark. The lack of any major new release seemed to have helped the Jr NTR- Ram Charan movie.

The collections in North were showed a growth from Thursday. RRR was on course to enter the Rs 200 crore club. It could even go on to challenge The Kashmir Files, which would have crossed Rs 240 crore by Friday.

RRR all India box office - day 8

RRR, as per a report on Sacnilk, earned Rs 30.47 across India on Day 8. This was aided by Telugu version also earning on par with that of Hindi, while Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada version minted over Rs 4 crore. The India collections thus stand at Rs 562.97 crore.

Overall, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has grossed over Rs 700 crore across the world.

RRR plot, cast and crew

The plot of RRR revolves around a fictional tale of the friendship between two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem amid India's battle against Britishers in the 1920s. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, among others.

The story is written by Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad, and the former then developed the screenplay.

Veteran music composer MM Keeravani scored the music, K. K. Senthil Kumar handled the cinematography, A Sreekar Prasad edited the film, Sabu Cyril is the production designer and the visual effects were led by V Srinivas Mohan.

