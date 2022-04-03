'RRR' Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer Nears Another Milestone

RRR was one of the highly anticipated films in the industry and saw Ram Charan and Jr NTR take on pivotal roles in the action-packed period drama. The film has been hailed by the audience and critics alike and has also been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The movie is now nearing the ₹200 Cr mark, which is yet another milestone for the SS Rajamouli directorial.

RRR box office day 9

Apart from being hailed by the audience and celebrities from the industry as well, RRR is also soaring high at the box office. The film is now on its way to smashing yet another record as it nears the ₹200 Cr on its 9th day at the box office. According to industry analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted ₹164.09 Cr on day 8, with its earning of ₹13.50 Cr on Friday and ₹18 Cr on Saturday. The analyst believes the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer will cross ₹175 Cr on April 3, which will be the film's second Sunday on the big screen. He also reported that it is very likely that RRR will join the ₹200 Cr by next week.

#RRR RULES, ROCKS and ROARS... Day 9 trending is EXCEPTIONAL... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [second] Sun... Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr] on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 164.09 cr. #India biz. SMASH HIT. pic.twitter.com/3J2qyBufe1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2022

RRR opening day box office collection

RRR had a grand opening and on the film's very first day in theatres, millions of fans rushed to watch the magnum opus on the big screen. The film minted a whopping total of ₹156 Cr on its first day itself in India and did well ever overseas. The movie earned a total of ₹42 Cr in the United States and ₹25 Cr in other parts of the world. This brought the worldwide total of RRR's day 1 collection at the box office to ₹223 Cr.

Jr NTR recently penned down a note of gratitude as he was touched by the response the film was receiving. He called RRR a 'landmark film' in his career as he went on to thank his co-stars and director as well. He hailed his co-star Ram Charan for his role and mentioned he could not imagine the film without him. He also thanked his fans and followers for their 'unconditional love and support' which pushed him to give his best.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie