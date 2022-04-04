'RRR' Box Office Collection, Day 10: SS Rajamouli's Film Crosses Rs 800-cr Mark Worldwide

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer action drama flick RRR is soaring great high at the box office. After the second sunday of its release, the movie has smashed several records in the post-pandemic era. Although receiving tough competition from The Kashmir Files, RRR is now inching towards entering the Rs 850 crore club at the worldwide box office.

RRR Box Office Collections Day 10

On Sunday evening, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to announce that the SS Rajamouli directorial has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Hence, it is predicted that the action movie will soon enter the Rs 850 crore by the end of its third weekend. Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#RRRMovie has crossed ₹ 800 Crs Gross at the WW Box Office".

#RRRMovie has crossed ₹ 800 Crs Gross at the WW Box Office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 3, 2022

RRR Box Office Collections in Tamil Nadu

Regional trade analyst LM Kaushik also announced that Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer actioner has minted about Rs 60 crore within just 10 days of its release. The exact statistics of the number is yet to be update by Kaushik. However, he wrote, "#RRR #RRRMovie enters the rocking 60 CR gross club in TN today after just 10 days of its run. Easily 62+ Exact figure tomo mrng. @RRRMovie (sic)." Take a look at the tweet below:

#RRR #RRRMovie enters the rocking 60 CR gross club in TN today after just 10 days of its run 👏👌🔥 Easily 62+



Exact figure tomo mrng.. @RRRMovie — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 3, 2022

RRR Box office Collections India

According to industry analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted ₹164.09 Cr on day 9, with its earning of ₹13.50 Cr on Friday and ₹18 Cr on Saturday. The analyst preditcted that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer will cross ₹175 Cr on the second sunday of its release. He also added that it is likely that RRR will join the ₹200 crore club on weekdays.

#RRR RULES, ROCKS and ROARS... Day 9 trending is EXCEPTIONAL... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [second] Sun... Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr] on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 164.09 cr. #India biz. SMASH HIT. pic.twitter.com/3J2qyBufe1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2022

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt hit the big screens on Friday, March 25. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue her sister from the Britishers. On the other hand, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn each other's arch-rival until, they learn each other's hidden motives.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie