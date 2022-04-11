'RRR' Box Office Collections, Day 17: Film Continues To Do Well Ahead Of 'KGF 2' Release

RRR continued to add to its tally in this third week at the box office. After hitting the Rs 1000-crore club across the world, the Jr NTR-Ram Charan film witnessed another jump at the ticket windows over the weekend.

With the growth, the movie has earned around Rs 715 crore in India. It would now be interesting to see how audiences respond to the film when another South biggie KGF: Chapter 2 hits the theatres this week.

RRR box office Day 17

RRR, as per a report on Sacnilk.com, earned Rs 17.82 crore across India on Sunday. The collections were Rs 6.75 crore for the Telugu version, Rs 9 crore for the Hindi version, Rs 1.82 for the Tamil version and Rs 25 lakh for the Malayalam version. It grew from Rs 15.50 crore on the previous day, to put up a total of around Rs 715 crore in India.

A day before, it was confirmed by trade analysts that the SS Rajamouli magnum opus had entered the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. This was some days after the makers held a grand bash in Mumbai to celebrate the '1000 crore' achievement, where stars like Aamir Khan were among the guests.

It thus became the third film to hit this milestone, and the filmmaker became the first to have two films in this club as his Baahubali: The Conclusion was the second to do so after Dangal.

RRR to be affected by KGF: Chapter 2?

Meanwhile, after one South film created a storm across the globe, another was gearing up for release on Thursday. Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, which is set to release in multiple languages, has been generating buzz among the trade circles.

The Yash-starrer, which also stars Bollywood stars like Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, has attracted a good advanced-booking ahead of the release. It was termed as 'phenomenal' by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, adding that there were shows even at 6 AM for the movie. The ticket prices were also in the Rs 1500-2000 range at some theatres in Mumbai and Delhi.

#Xclusiv... 'KGF 2' 6 AM SHOWS & MORE...

🔥 #KGF2 advance booking PHENOMENAL

🔥 Morning shows to start as early as 6 am in #Mumbai and #Pune

🔥 Ticket prices at *select locations*: ₹ 1450 / ₹ 1500 per seat [#Mumbai] and ₹ 1800 / ₹ 2000 per seat [#Delhi]#Toofan is arriving! pic.twitter.com/wnv5aaZQ1j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

With KGF: Chapter 2 becoming the first choice for moviegoers, whether RRR would have its shows reduced significantly remains to be seen.