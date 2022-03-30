RRR Box Office Collections, Day 5: Film Earns Lower Than TKF But Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone

SS Rajamouli has done it again, delivering a grand magnum opus, and the audiences are lapping it up. That was evident with RRR going on to fetch a significant number of footfalls at the ticket windows.

As a result, the movie has gone on to hit the Rs 100-crore club for the Hindi version in just five days. This was apart from the movie recording going well over the Rs 500 crore-mark at the global box office.

RRR Box Office- Hindi Version, Day 5

RRR, as per a report on Box Office India, earned in the Rs 15-16 crore range for the Hindi version on Tuesday, as per the early estimates. Thus, the Ram Charan-Jr NTR period action film set around the freedom struggle has now earned in the Rs 106-108 crore range.

While the movie had recorded the highest Monday of Rs 17 crore in the COVID-19 pandemic era, it was beaten by The Kashmir Files as far as the Tuesday figures were concerned. The latter had minted over Rs 18 crore on its first Tuesday.

The drop on Tuesday as compared to Monday was termed 'minimal', especially for regions other than North India cities like Chandigarh and Noida. The performance of the movie in Delhi and the Hindi mass circuits were good. The performance in Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, CP Berar, and CI was mainly driving the collections and was perhaps the since the pre-COVID blockbuster Kabir Singh.

The collections of the last two days could have been aided by the strikes in parts of the country, but that won't be the case for Wednesday. Though there have been films in the past that have dropped from Wednesday in the past, no such instance was witnessed in the pandemic era, the report added.

RRR India box office

The overall collections of the movie, as per a report on Sacnilk, stand at Rs 405.80 crore. This was after early estimates suggested a Rs 40 crore figure across the country on Tuesday. The collections of the movie have been Rs 130 crore, Rs 86.70 crore, Rs 100.30 crore, Rs 48.80 crore respectively over the previous four days.

The majority of the figures have been contributed by the Telugu version, which has earned over Rs 235 crore.