'RRR' Box Office Collections, Day 7: Film Beats Sooryavanshi, TKF's Week 1 Record

RRR continues to be steady at the ticket windows as it completed a week. The Hindi version of the period action film has crossed the Rs 130-crore mark.

Thus, the Jr NTR-Ram Charan-starrer has emerged as the highest-grossing film in week 1 in the COVID-19 pandemic era. All eyes now will be on the performance of the film on the weekends.

RRR - Hindi day 7/week 1 collections

RRR , as per a report on Box Office India, earned around Rs 11.50 crore for the Hindi version on Thursday. The movie witnessed a drop of 10-12 per cent from Thursday and there are chances of the movie earning in doble digit on Friday, which was not that common. The film has been declared a hit.

The movie earned over Rs 1 crore in East Punjab and also over Rs 1 crore in the Delhi/NCR region, as the collections in North India stabilised for the past two days, though the performance in other regions was good. The Gujarat/Saurashtra region has collected over Rs 24 crore, despite Mumbai not living up to the expectations in terms of response, the report added.

The film had grown over the weekend, starting with Rs 20.07 crore, Rs 24 crore on day 2 and hitting its best figures yet, Rs 31.50 crore on Sunday, after which it has been marginally dropping over the weekdays, as is the norm, with Rs 17 crore on Monday, Rs 15.02 crore and Rs 13 crore for the next two days.

RRR Hindi becomes highest week 1 grosser of pandemic era

Thus, the overall collections are likely to be around Rs 132 crore. The previous highest week 1 collection during the pandemic was Sooryavanshi, which had collected Rs 120.66 crore.

RRR has also done better than The Kashmir Files, which had earned Rs 97.30 crore in its first week. However, the major chunk of the latter's collections had come in the second week, because of which it beat Sooryavanshi, then entered the Rs 200-crore club to become the highest-grosser of the pandemic era.

The second weekend of the SS Rajamouli film would determine where it would be headed, and if it would be able to hit the Rs 200-crore club and also challenge The Kashmir Files' tally which has gone past Rs 235 crore now.

RRR - India collections

The movie, as per a report on Sacnilk, earned Rs 34 crore on day 7, across the country. As a result, the overall India collections stand at Rs 448.33 crore, the report added.