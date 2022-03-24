'RRR' Box Office Predictions: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Aims For A Double Digit Opening

With just a day left for the release of the upcoming magnum opus RRR, fans have been bracing themselves to watch the highly anticipated film. After facing several hiccups due to the ongoing pandemic, the film is finally releasing theatrically on March 25. The film directed by SS Rajamouli has been facing assumptions regarding the box office opening of the film releasing early Friday.

After the immense success of director Rajamouli's two films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, the expectations of the fans have risen to the top. They are predicting the box office opening of the film and how much business it would bring domestically. Touted to be one of the expensive films, filled with heavy VFX and shot at exotic places, the film is supposed to open to double digits.

RRR box office predictions

With strong competition at the box office, the film is expected to open to Rs. 11-13 crores. The film that stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in the lead, should miraculous turnaround then a greater number is a possibility but rest assured, the growth over the weekend would be quite good. Amid the successful promotional events that took place recently along with the hype created around the film, it is strongly believed that the film will emerge as a blockbuster.

With several new films releasing next weeks including Thapathy Vijay starrer Beast, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, it seems that the film really needs to work wonders in just a week to incur profit at the box office.

However, with Vivek Agnihotri's superhit controversial film The Kashmir Files crossing the Rs 200 crore mark, it will be interesting to see how well will Rajamouli's RRR will fair in terms of business.

Meanwhile, the number of screens that RRR will be releasing in India is hard to accurately pinpoint as the filmmakers were continuing to add more screens at the time of writing this piece. The conservative estimations of the trade predict at least the movie to be shown on a minimum of 5000 screens across the country on Friday. The screen count of the movie in the northern belt is expected to be around 2000.

Apart from Alia, Ram, and Jr NTR, the forthcoming film also stars Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and others in supporting roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/RRRmovie/Twitter/SSRajamouli