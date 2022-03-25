'RRR': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Shares Clip Of Ram Charan Training With Him For On-screen Role

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles hit the big screens on March 25 and has become the talk of the town. Several fans and audience members have hailed the film for its action sequences and expressed their love for the actors and the film. Popular Indian boxer, Neeraj Goyat took to his social media account as the film was released and shared a glimpse of his practice sessions with Ram Charan.

Ram Charan boxing practice with Neeraj Goyat for RRR

Neeraj Goyat took to his social media account on Friday, March 25 and shared a video of himself and Ram Charan having an intense practice session. He mentioned that although the actor had only a small boxing segment in the RRR, he trained "really hard" and put in his "sweat and soul" to give the audience a "power pack performance". In the short clip online, the actor can be seen wearing boxing gloves as he threw punches at a punching bag in an intense avatar. The caption of the post read, "#RRR Movie have small segment of boxing & my Brother @AlwaysRamCharan have trained really hard with me even for that small segment. he has put his sweat and soul and given power pack performance."

#RRR Movie have small segment of boxing & my Brother @AlwaysRamCharan have trained really hard with me even for that small segment.he has put his sweat and soul and given power pack performance.@RRRMovie @DVVMovies @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/O2SIq5XZiV — Neeraj Goyat (@GoyatNeeraj) March 25, 2022

RRR Review

Several netizens took to social media to pen down their RRR review after watching the film. They called it "terrific" and mentioned it was worth watching. They also hailed both the lead actors individually and commented on their "wonderful performance". Apart from being an action entertainer, a fan also called it an 'emotional roller coaster' as they congratulated the team for their "phenomenal" performance.

#RRR review in single word TeRRRific🔥🔥🔥worth to watch @LycaProductions — Kiruthik Vasan (@vasan_kiruthik) March 25, 2022

Congratulations Anna

What a wonderful performance

You are a real Tiger 🐅🐅🐅#RRR — Raj (@RajaNTR999) March 25, 2022

#RRR is a spectacular extravaganza ,emotional roller coaster and a RRRampage, @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan are phenomenal and this stalwart @ssrajamouli is a master in delivering an epic to celebrate and cherish and still strucked in the mad trance kudos 👏team @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/coWONDkHn1 — sai_kumar_vemula (@Saikuma42632521) March 25, 2022

More about RRR

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the much-awaited film also saw Bollywood actors, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn take on pivotal roles. It also featured Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and others on the big screen. The film's release was postponed on several occasions and fans were over the moon as they headed to theatres to watch the magnum opus on March 25.

Image: Twitter/@GoyatNeeraj/Instagram/@alwaysramcharan