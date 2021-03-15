'RRR' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About Actors Featuring In SS Rajamouli Film

RRR is an upcoming period action film directed by SS Rajamouli, which is set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021. Produced by DVV Danayya, this movie is a period drama that will unfold the stories of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Read along to find out who plays whom in this upcoming film and more about RRR cast.

A look at the list of RRR cast members

Jr NTR

Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem in the much-anticipated release, a freedom fighter who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad. The actor has worked in over 29 films so far in his career of more than 20 years. He made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in 2018, on the 28th position and has bagged two state Nandi Awards, two Filmfare Awards South and four CineMAA Awards, so far. Some of his best works include Brindavanam, Temper, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, a freedom fighter who fought against the British Raj. The actor is one of the highest-paid of the Telugu Cinema and has been a part of Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2013. He has received three Filmfare Awards and two Nandi Awards in his career so far. He made his debut with the 2007 film Chirutha for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South and rose to popularity after his role in the SS Rajamouli movie Magadheera, which got him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. Some of his best-known films include Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva and Rangasthalam, of which the latter marks his highest-grossing film yet and got him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu, for the second time.

Alia Bhatt

Alia plays the role of Sita in the upcoming movie and the makers have revealed her look from the film. She is one of the most popular actors in India and has bagged four Filmfare Awards for her movies Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy. Alia has been a part of Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014.

The movies cast also includes Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles.