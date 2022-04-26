The enthusiasm and love of the fans regarding SS Rajamouli's latest outing refuse to fade away. Despite the film hitting on all the box office collections made by other films globally, the makers are making sure that the film gets etched in the memory of every moviegoer. After various chartbusters were released by the makers, the team decided to release the complete video of the RRR anthem song.

After receiving an amazing response from the fans with earth-shattering reviews, the makers decided to celebrate the occasion by releasing the full video of the RRR anthem song. Titled Etthara Jenda in Telegu, the song shows the film's lead characters, Alia Bhatt, and Ram Charan along with Jr NTR dancing and celebrating India's diverse culture while hailing other revolutionaries.

RRR celebration anthem's full video out

The foot-tapping energetic number shows the trio dressed in desi avatars and feeding off the energy of this vibrant song. Legendary music director MM Keeravani composed the melodious and hard-hitting tracks for the movie. As compared to the anthem released earlier, this time the song featured other casts of the film including Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, and SS Rajamouli dancing while celebrating the success.

The song begins with Ram Charan in his role as Ram from the film followed by him grooving with his co-star Jr NTR. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR look handsome in Kurta and dhoti, Alia Bhatt is magically beautiful in a pink saree. The song is said to be a celebration for fans and will surely be a visual treat with upbeat music and dance moves.

As the song progresses further, the song also shows Ajay who made a cameo in the film along with Olivia Morries and director Rajamouli also putting their best foot forward in the upbeat number. After Baahubali 1 and 2's grand success, SS Rajamouli is back with RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film hit the theatres on March 25 and went on to garner over Rs 1100 crore and is still going strong. Though the film is running in selected theatres across the globe, the collection has been solid and steady even in its fifth week in theatres. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film is still going strong at the box office.

