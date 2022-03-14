Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film RRR, in which she will share the screen with fan-favourite actors including Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The makers earlier shared a short promo of the film's song that is being termed as the 'RRR Celebration Anthem' and piqued fans' interest in the foot-tapping number. The makers then announced on March 14 that due to a 'technical glitch', the release of the song was postponed by a day, but surprised fans by releasing it on the scheduled date. SS Rajamouli's RRR will hit the big screens on March 25, 2022, after being postponed several times, and fans are excited about seeing their favourite stars on the big screen.

RRR Celebration Anthem out

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen stepping onto the dance floor in the all-new RRR Celebration Anthem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have always been known for their exceptional moves and were also joined by Bollywood's Alia Bhatt as the trio set the dance floor on fire. The powerful dance moves and expressions of the three iconic actors steal the show in the upbeat music video. The clip also gave fans and followers a glimpse into the elaborate sets of the upcoming film and featured some intricate, yet clean moves by the lead actors.

Watch RRR Celebration Anthem here

More about RRR

Apart from the much-loved trio, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and others in pivotal roles. The film will revolve around the fictional story of freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, the roles of whom will be played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

Image: Twitter/@RRRMovie