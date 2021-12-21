Rajamouli Thanks His 'hero' Mahesh Babu For Postponing Sarkaru Vaari Paata; Actor Responds

SS Rajamouli, who is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited RRR headed to Twitter to thank Mahesh Babu for postponing the release of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Calling his his 'hero', SS Rajamouli acknowledged that his film would be the 'perfect Pongal film' and thanked him for postponing its release and creating a 'healthy atmosphere'.

SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu for 'decluttering the Pongal releases'

RRR director headed to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initiative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero and also to the entire team." Mahesh Babu then also replied to the director's tweet and mentioned he 'can't wait' for the release of RRR. He wrote, "Always said it, sir... The kind of films you make deserves all the love and respect! Can’t wait for RRR." Sarkaru Vaari Paata was scheduled to release on January 13, but will now get a theatrical release on April 1, to steer clear of a box office clash.

.@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero 🙂 and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

Always said it sir... The kind of films you make deserve all the love and respect! Can’t wait for RRR 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 21, 2021

Mahesh Babu is not the only actor whose film has been postponed for the release of RRR and SS Rajamouli thanked the team of Bheemla Nayak for changing the release date of their film too. He mentioned that the team's decision was 'well appreciated' and wished them the best. His tweet read, "The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best." The film was meant to release on January 12 and will now hit the big screen on February 25.

The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best…:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

RRR will see Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and others in key roles. The film will hit the big screens on January 7, 2022, and fans await its release eagerly. The trailer of the film garnered much love and praise and features events that took place in the pre-Independence era. The makers of the film have also released a hit number titled Naatu Naatu or Nacho Nacho, which features the lead duo dancing to their hearts' content.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan, Facebook/@Mahesh Babu