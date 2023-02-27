RRR Director SS Rajamouli Clicks Cute Selfie With M3GAN Child Actor Violet McGraw

SS Rajamouli recently attended the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards as his film RRR was nominated under several categories including Best International Film. At the awards ceremony, the ace director won four awards one of which was presented to him by 11-year-old actor Violet McGraw. After receiving the award, Rajamouli clicked a selfie with the child actor.

Taking to Instagram, SS Rajamouli posted the selfie while mentioning in the caption he was glad to receive the award from Violet McGraw. The filmmaker added that he was happier when McGraw obliged him with a selfie.

“I was happy when the incredibly talented 11-year-old @violetmcgraw presented me with the award on stage, and even happier when she obliged me for a selfie afterwards.#RRR @hollywoodcriticsassociation.”

In response, McGraw commented, "It was truly an honor!!! Congratulations!!!"

Check out SS Rajamouli’s selfie with actor Violet McGraw below.

RRR wins big at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

RRR was nominated under several categories at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. Rajamouli’s RRR won big at the ceremony, scoring a major win with the Best International Film.

SS Rajamouli’s global hit also won three other awards including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Score. Upon the major victory of the film at the awards, Team RRR took to Twitter and retweeted a picture of SS Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan and composer MM Keeravaani clutching the awards.

RRR is in the Oscars race for Best Original Song. The film's track Naatu Naatu from composer MM Keeravaani became the first Indian song to be nominated under the category at the Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu is competing against Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose songs are nominated in the same Oscars category.

Other Indian titles nominated at the Oscars are Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers.