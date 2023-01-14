RRR Director SS Rajamouli Greets Steven Spielberg With Folded Hands; 'I Just Met God'

SS Rajamouli recently had a fan moment when he met The Fabelmans filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The 'RRR' filmmaker attended a party hosted by Universal at Sun Tower celebrating the beginning of Oscar voting. It was attended by many A-listers including Spielberg.

Sharing a few pictures from his meeting with Spielberg on his Twitter handle, SS Rajamouli wrote, 'I just met God.' Pictures of him greeting Spielberg with folded hands are going viral on social media.

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

The party was also attended by 'Naatu Naatu' music director MM Keeravani, who too shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the meeting and wrote, "And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu."

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

A Hollywood reporter by the name Borys Kit also shared a picture of the trio, where SS Rajamouli could be seen greeting 'The Fabelmans' director Steven Spielberg with joined hands. Sharing the picture, the journalist wrote, "The fables men: Oscar voting began today and Universal threw an A-list star-stuffed celebration at the Sunset Tower. The highlight may have been seeing Steven Spielberg meet RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani. Not sure who was more excited to meet whom.

The fables men: Oscar voting began today and Universal threw an A-list star-stuffed celebration at the Sunset Tower. The highlight may have been seeing Steven Spielberg meet #RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani. Not sure who was more excited to meet whom. pic.twitter.com/A2UZfgKKng — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) January 14, 2023

Team 'RRR' recently made headlines after MM Keeravani won Golden Globes for song 'Naatu Naatu.' It became the first Indian as well as Asian song to win the award.

'RRR' is also on the Oscars contender list and is hoping to win the Academy award.