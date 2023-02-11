RRR Director SS Rajamouli Says He Doesn't Miss His Family While Making Films

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently had a conversation with the Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg. During the online interaction, the Telugu filmmaker asked several questions to Spielberg about his film The Fablemans. SS Rajamouli also revealed that he doesn't miss his family while making films.

While talking about The Fablemans, Spielberg shared that he has fictionalised many important moments of his life including how he started his career as a filmmaker and his parent's divorce. He further said that his movie had no villains in the story as the storyline is based on love. He then highlighted that he wanted to be respectful while presenting his parents and sisters even though the movie deals with the traumatic incidents of his past.

The American filmmaker also opened up about turning down several projects during the course of his career so he could spend some time with his wife and children at home. He later revealed that he turned down the first part of the Harry Potter film franchise so he could be at home with his kids while they were growing up.

SS Rajamouli shared that he doesn't miss his family

After listening to Steven Spielberg's incidents, SS Rajamouli said that he is lucky in this case as he doesn't miss his family, He shared that his close ones are collaborators on most of his projects. He said, "Luckily for me, I keep my whole family in the film business, my wife, my son, my brother, my brother’s wife – everyone is along with me making movies, so I don’t miss my family."

After the RRR maker's statement, Spielberg said, "You can't make a movie like RRR without having everybody in a collaboration where everyone feels that they are making a contribution of the best of who they are so your movie will be the best thing they've made."

SS Rajamouli's family

The Oscar-nominated film RRR's director SS Rajamouli makes sure that he is never far away from his close ones. His family has played a major role in his films' success. His wife Rama has designed the costumes in films including RRR, Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The Telugu filmmaker's father V Vijayendra Prasad is the screenwriter in the majority of his movies. While his son Karthikeya is a producer, his brother Kanchi is a writer. Kalyani Malik and Padma Shri recipient MM Keeravani are his cousins.



