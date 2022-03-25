'RRR': Disappointed Fans Vandalise Theatre In Vijayawada After A Glitch Halts Screening

Amid all the fanfare and craze, SS Rajamouli’s yet another magnum opus RRR opened to great reviews in theatres today. The film that had been facing several hiccups, was released on March 25 amid much excitement from fans. With fans flocking to the theatres in the South, Republic Media Network got access to videos from Annapurna theatres in Vijayawada where the fans got angry after the screening stopped due to a technical glitch.

It has not been an unknown fact that given all the promotional activities and the expectations of the people from the director’s vision, post-Baahubali success, the film was bound to receive great appreciation from the fans. Now, after the movie was released worldwide, fans have been thronging to the cinema halls to catch a glimpse of their favourite star cast.

Fans vandalise theatres after RRR screening halts due to a glitch

Recently the outpour of the fans regarding the film turned dangerous after they vandalized a theatre in Vijayawada after the film halted due to a glitch. In the videos accessed, the disappointed fans can be seen damaging the glasses of the theatres while showing their anger. Followed by this, the video also showed the local police reaching the spot and taking the situation into control.

Andhra Pradesh | People removed nail fencing, smashed windows after the screening of the #RRRMovie halted due to technical reasons at Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/HauZEslPNM — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

Apart from this, ANI also posted some visuals from the theatres where the mob even removed the nail fencing, smashed windows after the screening of the RRR movie halted. The pictures showed broken window panes and cops taking charge of the situation while dragging the culprits out from the theatres who tried to create a ruckus.

Meanwhile, since morning the enthusiasm among the fans was top notch as they stood in long queues to end theatres and watch the first-day first show of the film. With shows going all houseful, it seems that the director’s latest release is sure to smash all the box office records and is expected to surpass the business done by the Baahubali franchise.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while SS Rajamouli is directing it. The movie will mark Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture and will see her play the role of Sita. Apart from the trio, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The movie hits the theatres on 25 March 2022. It was set to release in around 2500 screens in the USA alone. Even the movie's advanced bookings have shattered all records not only in India but all around the world

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI/RRRmovie