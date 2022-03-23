RRR Dubbing Row: SS Rajamouli's Film Faces Backlash In Karnataka; 'BoycottRRR' Trends

One of the most awaited films of 2022 - RRR - is all set to hit the theatres in a few days. The film is touted to be another magnum opus helmed by SS Rajamouli after his record-breaking hit film series Bahubali. While the movie faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its makers are now leaving no stones unturned in promoting it. However, the film is currently receiving backlash in Karnataka as the film's advanced booking opened up only for its Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions in the state.

The team of RRR recently visited Bangalore for promotions. The buzz among the fans in Karanataka was evident as they could not wait to watch the film and expressed their love for the actors and director. A few days ahead of the film's release, its advanced bookings began across the country and several shows have already sold out. While fans were trying their best to get their hand on the tickets, Karnataka had no shows of the film in Kannada. The absence of Kannada shows has led to a controversy as people are boycotting the film. Social media platform Twitter saw people trending the hashtag "LetsBoycottRRR" and "BoycottRRR" to express their disappointment. Many also questioned Rajamouli about the absence of the Kannada version of the film.

Why Boycott RRR in Karnataka is trending?

Twitter has been abuzz ever since the pre-bookings of RRR showed no sign of its Kannada version. Many shared screenshots of their mobile screens as proof that the Kannada version of the film is missing. A Twitter user wrote, "What's wrong with kannada version. Why no kannada version in Karnataka but other version are getting released. We have been facing other language imposition from so many years. But now enough is enough." Another one penned, "you people are loosing complete trust of kannadigas,why Kannada version not releasing in theatres when dubbed version is ready, you are hurting sentiment of kannadigas."

What's wrong with kannada version.

Why no kannada version in Karnataka but other version are getting released.



We have been facing other language imposition from so many years.

But now enough is enough. #BoyCottRRR #kannadaDubbing pic.twitter.com/LMgowhZLAz — Vinod KS (ವಿನೋದ್ ಕೆಎಸ್) (@vinod_jharang) March 22, 2022

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka #BoyCottRRR @KvnProductions you people are loosing complete trust of kannadigas,why Kannada version not releasing in theatres when dubbed version is ready,you are hurting sentiment of kannadigas, — kannadiga (@SUDEEP_009) March 23, 2022

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli this is great insult for kannadigas, this is the time to BAN RRR movies in Karnataka, we will welcome only if it is in Kannada, pic.twitter.com/onUvtHzGX5 — Manjunatha.B (@ManjunathaBee) March 22, 2022

Details about RRR

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film is set against the backdrop of India under British rule. After many delays, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on March 25 across the world.

